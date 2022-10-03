Car Crashes into Bus Stop in Centre of Bratislava, Killing at Least Four People

Bratislava, October 3 (TASR) – A car crashed into a bus stop in the centre of Bratislava (October 2) shortly after 10.15 p.m. on Sunday, paramedics have reported, adding that the accident left four people dead and six injured.



Of the six injured, two were in a critical condition. The emergency workers put them into artificial sleep and took them to hospital, TASR was told by Emergency Medical Service Operational Centre spokesperson Alena Krcova.

The driver who caused the tragic accident in the centre of Bratislava on Sunday evening was found to have approximately 1.6 parts per thousand of alcohol in his blood, and his passenger one per thousand, said Police Corps President Stefan Hamran at the scene of the accident on Monday morning.

In addition to drunkenness, another alleged reason was allegedly multiple acts of speeding, [during one of these] the driver lost control of the vehicle. “From what I saw, I didn’t notice any brake marks,” added the police chief. The driver and passenger, who suffered minor injuries, were arrested on the spot. “Even then, [the driver] behaved aggressively,” he pointed out.

Hamran specified that the incident took place at 10.24 p.m. on Sunday (October 2), and it is probably the most tragic one seen among similar road accidents. As a result of the accident, four people died and several others were injured. Some of the injured are fighting for their lives.

Meanwhile President Zuzana Caputova has posted on a social network that she expresses her sincere condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the victims of the tragic car accident, wishing all the injured a speedy recovery. In her status, the president appealed for responsibility on the roads. “Alcohol has no place when driving a car. When at the wheel, please let’s always make decisions and behave responsibly so that our actions don’t cause an accident and grief for other people,” she wrote.

Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) also expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved and the families of the victims after Sunday’s tragedy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery too. “I heard this news with horror and dismay. A drunk driver rammed into a bus stop full of people. We must have zero tolerance for alcohol at the wheel,” he posted on a social network.

Four people, including youngsters, died needlessly as a result of the accident that took place on Sunday evening; it’s an immense tragedy, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) has emphasised on a social network. “I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved and a speedy recovery to the injured,” wrote the premier, asking motorists to behave responsibly when driving.