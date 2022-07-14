President Caputova Challenges Anti-inflation Bill in Constitutional Court

Bratislava, July 14 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova challenged the so-called anti-inflation bill, sponsored by Finance Minister Igor Matovic and passed by Parliament despite her veto, in the Constitutional Court on Thursday, TASR learnt from President’s spokesperson Martin Strizinec on the same day.

“I filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court, asking it to examine the constitutionality of the legal regulations and to suspend its effects,” stated Caputova, adding that she hadn’t done it because she’s against the aid for families, but to make sure that the aid is targeted, timely and efficient.

The President vetoed the legislation over provisions that introduce measures set to come into effect as of January 2023. According to her, there was no reason for these to be passed in a fast-tracked procedure.

She also warned of negative impacts of the bill on the economic stability of municipalities and villages. “In light of the financial volume of the bill, it is unacceptable to have it passed without budgetary coverage, quantification of its impacts and practically without any debate,” she maintained.