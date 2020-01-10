Up to 72% of Slovaks Don’t Trust Judiciary; Second Worst Figure in EU

Bratislava, January 10 (TASR) – As many as 72 percent of Slovaks do not trust the judiciary, and only Croatia has a worse figure in the European Union, according to the results of a Eurobarometer survey conducted by the European Commission in November 2019.



Non-profit organisation Transparency International Slovakia noted that this is the worst figure since 2004. The Justice Ministry views scandals reported in the media as being behind the drop in confidence.

The survey shows that trust in the judiciary in Slovakia has worsened by 10 percentage points since it was last measured in May of last year. In November 2019 the judiciary in Slovakia was trusted by 23 percent of the respondents.

Between the surveys in May and November information appeared about possible links between several judges and Marian K., who’s facing charges of ordering journalist Jan Kuciak’s murder.

The Justice Ministry believes that scandals reported in the media have eroded public confidence in an independent judiciary. “However, Justice Minister [Gabor Gal (Most-Hid)] is pro-active, has prepared and is preparing disciplinary proposals, and we’re also cooperating with the law-enforcement authorities,” said Justice Ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Drobova.

The ministry also defended itself by pointing to a survey that questioned parties involved in proceedings. According to the ministry, this survey produced positive results. “At the same time, we point to the difference between institutional independence and independence of the judiciary as perceived by the public,” added the ministry.