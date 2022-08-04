Museum to Present Warhol Prints on Kremenec Peak in Poloniny Mountains

Medzilaborce, August 4 (TASR) – Eight exhibition prints by Andy Warhol will be taken to Kremenec, the highest peak of the Poloniny Mountains on the Slovak-Polish-Ukrainian border, on Friday (August 5), with the Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art in Medzilaborce (Presov region) thus starting the concept of experimental performative exhibitions called 15 minutes of fame, TASR learnt on Thursday.



Museum director Martin Cubjak told TASR that the project, from an idea that arose during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to present art outside traditional exhibition halls and also to combine the planned with the random. According to him, the bringing of works of art into nature will have a world premiere.

“We believe that art, even high art, should be popularised so that it is as close as possible to people. Our priority is also to combine the planned with the random, to communicate about art in places with a primary character that is not ready for artistic presentation,” he said.

The director pointed out that the idea of ​​the concept of short-term exhibitions of Andy Warhol’s works in non-traditional places arose during the first lockdown, when art in institutions was not accessible to the public. Originally, it was supposed to be a 15-minute exhibition inspired by Warhol’s statement: “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes.” The exhibitions with which the museum starts on Friday will be longer after all.

Their “planning” consists in the selection of the place and the images that will have a connection with it, the element of “chance”, which, according to Cubjak, was typical for Warhol’s work, is the unknown number of people who will see the installed works. The short time between the announcement of the next exhibition and its implementation is therefore intended. “Our intention is not for people to come to a specific place, but rather to surprise the tourists who are in the area,” he said.