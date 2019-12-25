‘Slov Slov’ Exhibition to Show Differences Between Slovakia and Slovenia

Nitra, December 25 (TASR) – Similarities and differences between Slovakia and Slovenia, two European countries frequently confused by foreigners, will be shown at an exhibition called ‘Slov Slov’ at Ponitrianske Muzeum in Nitra as of January 10, TASR learnt on Wednesday.



The exhibition, co-organised by Slovenia’s Embassy in Slovakia, Comenius University in Bratislava and the Slovak National Museum, will provide information on many aspects of life in the two countries in Slovak, Slovenian and English languages.

“It’ll be about homeland studies, legends and language, but also about food, customs and current literature. Many of the exhibits have become traditional items of folk culture,” said Ponitrianske Muzeum PR manager Lubica Packova-Zahradarova.

“Visitors will learn many interesting things about culture, ethnology, architecture and much other information,” added Packova-Zahradarova.