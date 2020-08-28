Employers Required to Check Compliance with Quarantine as of September

Bratislava, August 28 (TASR) – As of September, employers will be obligated to check whether their employees who returned from red-zone countries went into mandatory 10-day quarantine concluded with a negative COVID-19 test or demand from them a certificate to confirm that they had crossed Slovakia’s state border more than 10 days ago, TASR learnt on Friday.

If employees fail to submit such a certificate, their employer is banned from letting them into the workplace and must report them to Public Health Office (UVZ), Marek Elias of UVZ press department confirmed on the same day.

“The Public Health Office points out that employers are not required to check each and every employee, only those to whom they know or suspect the policy might apply,” added Elias. He cited as examples of substantiated suspicions, for instance, business trips or returns to work from vacations.

Failure to comply is grounds for fines up to €20,000.