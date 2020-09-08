Stats Office: Slovakia Saw Trade-Balance Surplus of €332.7 mn in July

Bratislava, September 8 (TASR) – Slovakia posted a trade-balance surplus of €332.7 million in July 2020, according to preliminary data published by the Statistics Office on Tuesday.

Although the surplus in July was lower than the one recorded in the previous month, it was the second best figure to be reported this year and the third best over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, Slovakia posted a much better trade-balance result than in July 2019, which saw a deficit amounting to €253 million.

Total exports grew by 0.8 percent y-o-y to €5.9 billion in July, while total imports dropped by 8.9 percent to €5.6 billion.

Machinery and transport devices (including cars) were the most frequently traded items, making up 62 percent of all exports and almost 50 percent of total imports in July. Exports in this category were €876 million higher than imports.

Exports to other EU-member countries were down by 14.5 percent y-o-y in the first seven months of this year to represent 79.4 percent of Slovakia’s overall exports. Imports from EU countries fell by 13.8 percent y-o-y to make up 66.5 percent of total imports.

After seasonal adjustments, the trade balance posted a surplus of €503.3 million in July 2020. Overall exports reached €6.5 billion (down 1.1 percent y-o-y), with total imports standing at €6 billion (down 8.8 percent y-o-y).