Ukraine Agrees to Oil-transport Solution Proposed by Slovnaft and MOL

Bratislava, August 10 (TASR) – The Ukrainian transport company has responded positively to a proposal by (Bratislava oil refinery) Slovnaft and (Hungary’s) MOL for them to pay transit fees for transporting oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, Slovnaft spokesman Anton Molnar announced on Wednesday.

Slovnaft has already made its payment into the company’s account, and based on this it expects oil supplies to be resumed within the next few days, said Molnar, adding that the Russians have agreed to this solution as well.

“Oil supplies have been suspended following technical problems that occurred at the bank level in connection with the payment of transit fees by the Russians. Despite this, the production process at the Bratislava refinery continues without interruption and market supply is smooth,” said Molnar.

According to Molnar, Slovnaft, in close cooperation with national carrier Transpetrol and the Economy Ministry, is using all available reserves in the system for processing in this period.

Slovnaft and MOL initiated a discussion with both the Ukrainians and Russians on the option of either MOL or Slovnaft paying the transit fees, enabling oil supplies to be resumed, said Molnar.