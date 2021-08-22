20,000 People Registered for Events Related to Pope’s Visit during First Week

Bratislava, August 22 (TASR) – Organisers of Pope Francis’s visit have enrolled so far twenty thousand people after the first week of registration, with almost half of them being registered for the event in Sastin (Trnava region), the Slovak Bishops Conference’s press office reported on its website.



The statistics show that 6,200 people want to come to Presov to meet with Holy Father Francis so far. The registration team in Kosice reports almost 4,500 applicants.

Pope Francis is set to visit Slovakia between September 12-15. He’s scheduled to meet the country’s top three constitutional officials as well as representatives of the Jewish and Roma communities. A Holy Mass with a homily given by the Holy Father will take place in Sastin. The pope will also visit Bratislava, Kosice and Presov.