Across-board Lifting of Flight Ban Approved as of September 7

Bratislava, August 25 (TASR) – The Central Crisis Management Team on Tuesday approved an across-the-board lifting of flight bans requested by the Transport and Construction Ministry, TASR learnt from ministry spokesman Ivan Rudolf on the same day.



This move will take effect as of 12.01 a.m. on September 7, subject to strict anti-epidemic measures determined by the Public Health Office.

The ban on civilian flights that take off on the territory of another state and land in Slovakia will be lifted, therefore. “The ban applied to countries that have been identified as being a risk due to the spread of COVID-19,” said the spokesman.

The Transport Ministry justified its request by stating that the across-the-board ban on flights from high-risk countries was having no effect. “The ban on flights to and from high-risk countries has very negative consequences for our economy. From the point of view of bringing the virus into the country, it poses an even greater risk because passengers from high-risk countries can come to Slovakia via a simple transfer in any safe country, and in that case there is no information concerning their arrival,” said Transport Ministry State Secretary Katarina Brunckova.