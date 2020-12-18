Artists, Researchers & Reporters Exempt from Quarantine Upon Entry to Slovakia

Bratislava, December 18 (TASR) – People working in cross-border audio-visual production, researchers and news reporters are exempt from mandatory self-isolation or quarantine at a special facility upon entry to Slovakia, according to a decree of the Public Health Authority in force as of Friday.

Exemptions also apply to people coming from Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, and to people involved in renovation of cultural monuments, archaeologists and people taking part in gallery exhibitions, theatre, music performances and some other activities. Nevertheless, they must possess a document proving their involvement in permitted activities when entering Slovakia.