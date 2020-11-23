Axon Neuroscience Creates Antibodies Preventing Reproduction of Coronavirus

Bratislava, November 23 (TASR) – Biotechnology company Axon Neuroscience has created therapeutic antibodies that are able to prevent novel coronavirus from reproducing, with the efficacy of these antibodies successfully tested in cooperation with the Virology Institute of Slovak Academy of Sciences’ (SAV) Bio-medical Centre, TASR was told by Michael Matis from Axon Neuroscience on Monday.

Axon Neuroscience has already launched the process of humanisation, which is a prerequisite for clinical tests.

“While developing a vaccine, we created antibodies that we used to map out the virus’s weak spots. Some of them were seen to eliminate the virus completely, thereby showing their therapeutic potential. Their efficacy was proven in several conceptually distinctive tests developed at our facility. We’ll focus on the humanisation process as part of the next step, and then we could launch the production process,” said Axon’s science director Norbert Zilka.

The tests at SAV have shown that the antibodies successfully prevented coronavirus from interacting with the host cell, thus thwarting its reproduction.