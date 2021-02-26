Biochemist Cekan Unveils Gold Mean between PCR Test and Antigen Test

Bratislava, February 26 (TASR) – Slovak company MultiplexDX on Friday presented its newest gargling test for coronavirus called LAMP-test, which is almost as sensitive as RT-PCR test, but allows far easier collection of samples and fast results.

“You only need a device for isothermal reaction, which requires warming of the sample. Personnel can then visually read the positivity or negativity of the sample,” said MultiplexDX CEO Pavol Cekan. He added that sensitivity of the test has already been confirmed by the State Institute for Supervision of Medicines (SUKL}.

According to Cekan, the new test represents a gold mean between PCR tests and fast antigen tests. It provides results within 25-55 minutes and it requires neither special lab equipment, nor medical personnel for the collection of samples or reading the results.

These tests could be used on borders, airports and in areas with large concentration of people. Until at least 70 percent of the population is vaccinated, these tests could be used in the organisation of various events and in large companies, added Cekan.