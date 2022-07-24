Blaze Near Mala Lodina Not Spreading for Time Being

Mala Lodina/Bratislava, July 24 (TASR) – The forest fire near the village Mala Lodina (Kosice region) had made runs through the vegetation northwards but currently is not spreading, TASR was told by Firefigther and Emergency Corps Presidium spokesperson Katarina Krizanova on Sunday.

The battle against the flames still continues, she added.

“In the steep terrain… helicopters are performing a Bambi Bucket operation,” Krizanova claimed.

According to the spokesperson, the area will be monitored throughout the night, with firefighting effort due to continue also on Monday (July 25).

A large area of woods in a poorly accessible terrain has been ablaze since Wednesday (July 20). More than 70 firefighters have been despatched to the site.