Bratislava Had 40 Positive Coronavirus Tests on Friday

Bratislava, August 22 (TASR) – More than half of all 91 positive coronavirus tests recorded in Slovakia on Friday were seen in Bratislava region, including 40 in the capital alone, the National Centre of Health Information reported on Saturday.



The centre also updated the number of tests – there were 3,833 new tests made on Friday, increasing the total number to 311,099.

“The new confirmed cases were identified as close contacts to earlier confirmed cases of COVID-19 and imports from abroad, while there’s only scarce appearance of COVID-19 in the regions. Epidemiological investigation is still underway in some cases,” said Public Health

Authority spokesperson Dasa Rackova. She stressed that relatively higher numbers of positive tests are expected in these days as a result of intense contact tracing and testing in identified infection clusters.

Slovakia has reported five deaths of COVID-19 within the past month, as the first death was recorded in late July after more than a two-month hiatus. The total death toll of COVID-19 in Slovakia now stands at 33.