Bratislava Regional Public Health Authority Tightens Anti-virus Measures

Bratislava, September 5 (TASR) – The Regional Public Health Authority (RUVZ) in Bratislava has banned the organising of outdoor mass events for more than 500 guests and indoor events for more than 250 people in Bratislava, Senec and Pezinok (both Bratislava region).



At the same time, no private/public events can be held between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., with the exception of weddings attended by less than 150 people. Hospital and care home visits are prohibited as well.

Exempted from the ban will be mass events whose participants will have tested negative for COVID-19, but their test result can’t be older than 12 hours.

The authority doesn’t recommend organising any events for seniors. Meanwhile, only priests will be allowed to visits patients in hospitals.

The ban doesn’t concern the sessions of state and regional authorities and other sessions that take place in line with the law.

The measures are set to enter into force on Sunday and will last until September 30.