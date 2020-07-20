Bus Carrying Children Tips Over at Donovaly Ski Resort, Five People Injured

Donovaly, July 20 (TASR) – A bus from Detva (Banska Bystrica region) carrying three adults and 29 minors tipped over onto its side in a ditch near Donovaly ski resort in central Slovakia on Monday, Zuzana Farkasova from the Fire Corps told TASR.

Education Minister Branislav Groehling (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) was supposed to open a camp in Ruzomberok (Zilina region) on Monday for the children who were travelling on the bus .

Groehling set out to see the scene of the accident, which, according to firefighters, resulted in only minor injuries to four children and one adult. The bus was carrying children from a Centre of Pedagogy Consultancy and Prevention in Detva (Banska Bystrica region).

“I appreciate the work of the rescue team and a former female teacher, who just happened to be at the site and helped before the rescuers arrived,” Groehling wrote on Facebook.