Byzantine Catholic Archbishop Cyril Vasil Recovers from COVID-19

Kosice/Bratislava, August 7 (TASR) – Apostolic Administrator of the Slovak Catholic Eparchy of Kosice Cyril Vasil recovered fully from COVID-19, the Kosice eparchy reported on its website on Friday.

“Vladika Cyril Vasil ended his self-isolation, to which he had gone after testing positive for COVID-19. The illness in his case ran its course with only very mild symptoms,” reads the text.

The Archbishop tested positive for the coronavirus on July 15 following his return from a pastoral visit to the Slovak Greek Catholic community in Munich. He was accompanied on the visit by his principal deputy, protosyncellus Jaroslav Lajciak, who also tested positive for the virus. According to the Episcopal Conference of Slovakia (KBS), they didn’t come in contact with anyone else following their return home.

Archbishop Vasil served as a senior Vatican official until early 2020, when Pope Francis appointed him as the administrator of the Kosice eparchy.