Caputova Commemorates COVID-19 Victims at Presidential Palace

Bratislava, March 5 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova paid tribute to the memory of the Slovak victims of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, TASR learnt on the same day.

The commemoration took place at the Presidential Palace with soldiers of the Guard of Honour and Military Music of the Slovak Armed Forces in attendance.



“It will be exactly one year tomorrow that the occurrence of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Slovakia. On the eve of this sad anniversary, I wanted to commemorate all the victims who have died in Slovakia as a result of this disease,” said the head of state, adding that she wants to express her sincere condolences to the bereaved.

Caputova stressed on this occasion that the novel coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest problems humanity is facing today, and the only thing that can help is personal responsibility. “That’s why I want to ask everyone for it again,” said the president.

Together with the soldiers, she lit seven candles in front of the Presidential Palace in memory of more than seven thousand victims. “Let the light we’ve lit today not only symbolise the memory of those who left us early, but also be the hope we all need so much,” added the head of state.