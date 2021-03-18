Caputova Sees Room for Private Sector in Decorbanisation of Economy

Bratislava, March 18 (TASR) – Environmental-friendly technologies are essential for creating a carbon-neutral economy, said President Zuzana Caputova in an online speech at the ‘Race to Zero in Slovakia: Business’ conference on Thursday.

According to the president, there is room for the private sector in the decarbonisation of the economy. In the coming years, Slovakia will spend a huge amount of money on rebuilding its economy and will use a recovery plan for a green transformation to the benefit of the whole of society, she said.

“This is something beneficial for our people, the economy and the private sector, and it should result in job creation. Together we have the knowledge to tackle climate change and achieve sustainable development,” stressed Caputova, adding that the President’s Office will be the first public institution in Slovakia to be carbon-neutral by 2030 thanks to clean mobility, a neutral attitude and tree planting.

The main goal of the ‘Race To Zero’ global campaign is to inspire firms to set a path towards achieving carbon neutrality. British Ambassador to Slovakia Nigel Baker at the conference stressed that global growth in carbon-free services will increase from 150 billion pounds (€175 billion) to 2.8 trillion pounds by 2050. “In the United Kingdom we plan to create and support 250,000 new jobs across all sectors, including in energy, solar energy, carbon-free emissions all the way up to nuclear fuel, new forms of transport, heating, manufacturing, construction design, innovation and, of course, finance. The opportunities are endless,” said Baker.

Race To Zero is a global campaign aimed at cooperation and supporting the development of a carbon-free economy by companies, cities, regions and investors. It’s been joined by 454 cities, 23 regions, 1,397 companies, 74 large investors and 569 universities to date.