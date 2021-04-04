Caputova: Slovak WW2 State Was Sending Own Citizens to Death

Bratislava, April 4 (TASR) – The Slovak WW2 state was sending its own citizens to their deaths or heavy labour just because they were part of minority communities, President Zuzana Caputova posted on a social network on Sunday.

Along with Bratislava City Mayor Matus Vallo, Caputova commemorated the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Bratislava from Nazis by laying a wreath on the Victory Memorial on the same day.

The head of state pointed out that the Slovak capital city was liberated shortly before the end of WW2. “The lion’s share of the credit in the liberation of the city belongs to members of the Red Army and also Romanian soldiers,” she emphasised.

Caputova added that the last transport of political prisoners to the concentration camp in Austrian Mauthausen from Bratislava set out from Bratislava on March 31, 1945.

“Nazism was defeated only by the joint march of the militaries of the anti-Hitler coalition and soldiers of various nationalities. I’m grateful for the heroism of all the people, who made the largest sacrifices possible to liberate us,” she claimed.