Cardinal Emeritus Jozef Tomko Dies in Rome

Bratislava, August 8 (TASR) – Cardinal emeritus Jozef Tomko died at the age of 98 in Rome on Monday morning, TASR was told by the Slovak Episcopal Conference’s (KBS) press office.

“With pain in our hearts and with hope for the resurrection, we announce that His Eminence Cardinal Jozef Tomko passed his noble soul to the Lord in the early morning hours today, August 8, 2022, surrounded by his closest colleagues,” said the office.

KBS will provide more details about the funeral in Rome and in St. Elizabeth’s Cathedral in Kosice, where he will be buried, soon.