Churches, Cinemas, Theatres, Gyms and Pools Reopen as of Monday

Bratislava, November 16 (TASR) – Churches, cinemas and theatres are reopening in Slovakia as of Monday, albeit with only up to 50 percent of their maximum capacity, while the same applies to gyms and swimming pools, which will be allowed to let in no more than six people at a time.

The Public Health Authority has explained that people attending cultural and religious events will be obliged to sit either in every other row or like on a chessboard, and they won’t be able to consume food or beverages. The organisers of these events will have to measure the attendees’ body temperatures, which mustn’t exceed 37.2 degrees Celsius.

Fitness centres and swimming pools will have to be cleaned and disinfected more frequently, while only one person per 15 square metres will be allowed in.

Meanwhile, the second divisions of the Slovak ice hockey and football leagues are allowed to resume as well.