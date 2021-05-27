Conditions for Commuters to Moderate as of Monday

Bratislava, May 27 (TASR) – Based on a decree of the Public Health Office (UVZ), the conditions for cross-border commuters are set to be relaxed as of Monday (May 31), UVZ spokesperson Dasa Rackova told TASR on Thursday.



The mandatory negative test (RT-PCR, antigen test) not older than seven days can be replaced by a vaccination certificate or a certificate of recovering from COVID-19.

“A negative test can also be replaced by a document on vaccination or recovering from COVID-19 by Slovak citizens who enter our territory and have a temporary or permanent residence in neighbouring states within 100 kilometres,” said Rackova.