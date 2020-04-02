Coronavirus: 26 New Cases, 426 Total and 1,200 Test Results on Wednesday

Bratislava, April 2 (TASR) – Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) stated on Thursday that the country registered 26 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total tally up to 426.

The minister stated that 1,200 people were tested on Wednesday, which means that the number of the people who have been tested negative for the virus up to this point stands at 9,862. “Currently, we have 118 people in hospital, most of them in infection wards, while three patients are in intensive care units. One of them still needs ventilation. We also have three patients who have recovered from the disease,” said Krajci. The minister explained that the number of tested people increased on Wednesday thanks to private laboratories, which tested mainly private patients.

According to Krajci, the number of positively tested people at a critical age (65 plus) also increased, while five such cases were registered on Wednesday.

Head of the Laboratories Association (AsLab) Vladimir Jezik stated that private labs have been installing drive-through facilities for taking samples next to hospitals across Slovakia since Monday.

“Just as we declared, our capacities are absolutely sufficient to cover the taking of samples, while at the same time we’re continually working on increasing the capacity for tests so that we can meet the state’s as well as strategic companies’ needs…” stated Jezik.