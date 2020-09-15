Coronavirus: 27 People Tested Positive in Care Home; All Asymptomatic

Lipany, September 15 (TASR) – A total of 19 residents and eight members of the staff have been tested positive for coronavirus in a care home in Lipany (Presov region), although none of them have symptoms of a respiratory disease, said facility director Jana Kolova on Tuesday.

“We were tested with RT-PCR tests for the first time yesterday. We learned in the afternoon that eight members of staff and 19 receivers of social services had positive results,” said Kolova, adding that all these people have been placed in separate premises.

Cyril Korpesio, director of Kosice Archdiocese Charity, which runs the care home, called the staff who have been caring for the total of 59 residents “heroes of our time”, with some of them even sleeping on the floor of the care home.

The care home had been in quarantine since September 5, when a suspicion of coronavirus infection at the facility emerged.

A total of 38 people have died from COVID-19 in Slovakia. Five deaths have been reported in September.