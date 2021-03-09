Coronavirus: 35 Districts in Black Colour as of Next Monday

Bratislava, March 9 (TASR) – A total of 35 districts will be in black colour, 41 in dark red and three in medium red concerning COVID-19 as of next Monday, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.



Slovakia as a whole is in black.

While Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLANO) said that he expects that the situation could improve next week, it’s being considered that cross-border commuters should begin showing negative tests for coronavirus no older than 72 hours, instead of seven days as now.

The following districts will be in black colour as of March 15: Banovce nad Bebravou, Cadca, Dolny Kubin, Dunajska Streda, Galanta, Gelnica, Humenne, Ilava, Kosice I-IV, Kosice-okolie, Krupina, Kysucke Nove Mesto, Martin, Myjava, Nove Mesto nad Vahom, Piestany, Povazska Bystrica, Puchov, Revuca, Rimavska Sobota, Roznava, Ruzomberok, Sala, Senica, Skalica, Trebisov, Trencin, Trnava, Turcianske Teplice, Zvolen, Zarnovica and Ziar nad Hronom.

These districts will be in dark red: Banska Bystrica, Banska Stiavnica, Bardejov, Bratislava I-V, Brezno, Bytca, Detva, Hlohovec, Komarno, Levice, Levoca, Liptovsky Mikulas, Lucenec, Malacky, Medzilaborce, Michalovce, Namestovo, Nitra, Partizanske, Pezinok, Poltar, Poprad, Presov, Prievidza, Sabinov, Senec, Snina, Sobrance, Spisska Nova Ves, Stara Lubovna, Stropkov, Svidnik, Topolcany, Velky Krtis, Vranov nad Toplou, Zilina and Zlate Moravce.

Three districts will be in medium red: Kezmarok, Nove Zamky and Tvrdosin.