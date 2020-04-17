Coronavirus: 72 New Cases, Total Tally Breaches 1,000 to Reach 1,049

Bratislava, April 17 (TASR) – Slovakia registered 72 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total tally up to 1,049, chief hygienist Jan Mikas stated on Friday.

According to the Public Health Office, a total of 334 new positive cases have been registered this week so far. Meanwhile, the Public Health Office laboratories have tested altogether 36,760 samples up to this point.

There are currently 203 hospitalised patients who have or are suspected of having contracted the virus. The total of cured patients stands at 167.

Of the total tally, most cases have concerned people aged 20-29. At the same time, Bratislava region has been the region with the most registered cases.