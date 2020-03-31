Coronavirus-Related Measures in Slovakia Appear to Be Effective

Bratislava, March 31 (TASR) – The measures taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 appear to be effective, Health Policy Institute (IZP) director Martin Smatana and Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) reported at the Government Office on Tuesday, adding that if Slovakia is able to continue observing them for a longer period of time, it could be ranked among the five countries that best managed the coronavirus pandemic.



According to the government analyst, Slovakia could thus avoid the types of scenarios seen in Italy, Spain and New York State. The peak of the epidemic in Slovakia could be reached in mid-July. According to Smatana, however, there’s a need to increase the capacity of hospitals and strictly adhere to measures for around three to four months.

In line with the current scenario, Slovakia will need approximately 1,000 lung ventilators. According to the premier, the Government should be able to provide such a number. He also noted that trained personnel will be needed to operate the machines, however, admitting that it will be necessary to train at least twice as many people.