Coronavirus: Six New Victims, Youngest Died at 15

Bratislava, October 2 (TASR) – Health Ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova confirmed for TASR on Friday that six more people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Slovakia, bringing the death toll up to 54.

All the victims died in September, with the first death dating back to September 5. One of the people concerned was a 60-year-old woman, while another four were men aged 72-83. The remaining victim was a 15-year-old girl who died on September 7.

“There are currently 251 patients in hospital in connection with COVID-19, with 215 tested positive. A total of 15 patients are being treated in intensive care, while 24 need lung ventilation,” stated Eliasova.