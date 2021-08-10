COVID Automaton to Have Five Colours, Measures to Be Introduced Regionally

Bratislava, August 10 (TASR) – The COVID automaton should undergo changes – it should have five colours [instead of the previous seven], and district-level factors should be preferred to countrywide ones, taking into account vaccination rates among high-risk groups in the given location.

The Government is set to deal with the new draft automaton to govern anti-pandemic measures on Tuesday evening, when it should hold an extraordinary online session.

The new COVID automaton should introduce five colours representing the level of risk in individual districts – green (monitoring), orange (alert), red (a first-degree warning), dark red (a second-degree warning) and black (a third-degree warning). In addition to the number of infected people, the vaccination rate among the over 50s will be taken into account when determining the district’s colour instead of the number of people in hospital and the reproduction number. Restrictions will be imposed on a local basis, not nationwide.