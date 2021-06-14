COVID-Automaton: Two Districts Remain Medium Red, Six Green as of Monday

Bratislava, June 14 (TASR) – Not a single district is coloured black or dark red in the COVID-automaton as Monday, while only two districts are medium red, three light red, 19 orange, 49 yellow, and six green (the lowest-risk level in the scheme).

Kysucke Nove Mesto and Myjava are medium red.

The following districts are light red: Banska Stiavnica, Skalica and Trencin.

These districts are orange: Banovce nad Bebravou, Bardejov, Bytca, Cadca, Gelnica, Humenne, Levice, Namestovo, Nove Mesto nad Vahom, Piestany, Rimavska Sobota, Ruzomberok, Senica, Sobrance, Spisska Nova Ves, Trnava, Tvrdosin, Vranov nad Toplou and Zilina.

The following districts are yellow: Banska Bystrica, Bratislava I-V, Detva, Dolny Kubin, Dunajska Streda, Galanta, Hlohovec, Ilava, Kezmarok, Komarno, Kosice I-IV, Kosice-okolie, Krupina, Levoca, Liptovsky Mikulas, Lucenec, Malacky, Martin, Medzilaborce, Michalovce, Nitra, Nove Zamky, Partizanske, Pezinok, Poltar, Poprad, Povazska Bystrica, Presov, Prievidza, Revuca, Roznava, Sabinov, Senec, Snina, Stara Lubovna, Svidnik, Trebisov, Velky Krtis, Zarnovica, Ziar nad Hronom, Zlate Moravce a okres Zvolen.

Brezno, Puchov, Sala, Stropkov, Topolcany and Turcianske Teplice are green as of Monday.