Curfew Doesn’t Apply to People with Negative Coronavirus Tests as of Monday

Bratislava, November 2 (TASR) – Curfew rules in place until November 8 are changing in Slovakia as of Monday, with several exemptions introduced, including for people with negative coronavirus test results.

Proof of a negative test must be documented by the result of a PCR test carried out on October 29 or later, or by the result of an antigen test from the countrywide testing carried out at the weekend. In addition, the curfew isn’t in place between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

People without a test result can go to grocery shops, pharmacies and petrol stations. They are also allowed to visit a doctor for the purpose of an urgent medical check or accompany someone close to them to see a doctor. An exemption also applies to children of 10 years of age and younger.

People without a test result can also attend a funeral or baptism of a close person or get married. They can leave home to take care of a close person or a relative who is dependent on them. They can also walk a dog or cat up to 100 metres from their homes.

Parents can take their children to nursery schools and accompany children attending the first four grades of primary schools.

The curfew also doesn’t apply to those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have a document for this that is no older than three months. It doesn’t apply to those who were diagnosed with coronavirus between August 1 and 15, 2020.

Also exempt are people whose state of health didn’t enable them to get tested, along with autistic people and cancer patients.

As of Monday operators of various facilities (such as shops, outlets) and employers will be able to demand to see a negative coronavirus test result from everyone attempting to enter their premises.