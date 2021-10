Bratislava, October 3 (TASR) – A 2.2-kilometre stretch of D4 motorway between Bratislava-Jarovce and Bratislava-Petrzalka was opened on Sunday, TASR learnt from the D4R7 Construction contractor on the same day.

Drivers coming to Slovakia from Austria or the Czech Republic via D2 motorway will thus be able to directly connect to the D4 motorway and R7 expressway.