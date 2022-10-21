Dolezal: Nothing Stands in Way of Building D1/D4 Intersection

Bratislava, October 21 (TASR) – Nothing stands in the way of constructing an intersection of the D1 and D4 motorways, as the Public Procurement Office (UVO) Board has definitively rejected an appeal submitted by an unsuccessful bidder, Transport Minister Andrej Dolezal (a ‘We Are Family’ nominee) posted on a social network on Friday.



The National Highway Company (NDS) will therefore sign a contract with the contractor soon.

According to the head of the Transport Ministry, after signing the contract with NDS, the contractor will proceed to the implementation stage within 30 days. The Transport and Construction Ministry plans to publish details of the public procurement process via a live stream next week.

The intersection will be built by Polish company Budimex for €110.85 million, and the construction period should be three years. As part of the work, the Bratislava-Triblavina section of the D1 motorway will be reconstructed, while at the same time, the motorway will be raised and widened on the 3.6-kilometre section.