Ecology Centre in Cunovo to Bring Educational and Interactive Elements

Bratislava, March 5 (TASR) – A biotope pond capable of self-cleaning, a rescue station for injured animals as well as other experiential and interactive elements in the form of a wooden track over a wetland, an interactive wall and a “barefoot” adventure trail, these are parts of a revitalised garden behind the future multifunctional supra-regional environmental education centre in the Bratislava borough of Cunovo, TASR learnt from spokeswoman for Bratislava self-governing region (BSK) Lucia Forman on Friday.



The new green centre is to be set up as part of a project of supra-regional co-operation between Bratislava region and partners on the Austrian and Hungarian sides. It is to be built in a reconstructed manor house and granary listed as a national cultural monument. Bratislava region will restore the manor house together with Austria, the second stage of the project is the revitalisation of the garden, in which the region is to participate together with Hungary.

An introductory meeting of all project partners took place at the end of February, Bratislava region, as the lead partner of the project, plans several of them during the project implementation. The reason is to ensure the co-ordination of project activities or project outputs.

The cross-border co-operation between Slovakia and Hungary is focused on several activities in Bratislava region and around Zitny ostrov area on the Hungarian side. It aims to systematically increase the environmental awareness of the lay and professional public and the responsibility for the natural wealth of the area and its protection. The project of this cross-border co-operation will last two years and the total budget amounts to €1.95 million.