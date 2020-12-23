Economy Ministry to Procure 4 Mn Antigen Test Kits by Early January

Bratislava, December 23 (TASR) – The Economy Ministry will procure four million antigen test kits in the requested quality and in compliance with the law by January 7, 2021, at the price of less than 3 euros per kit, ministry spokesperson Katarina Matejkova reported on Wednesday.

The procurement is the outcome of a session held by a selection committee earlier in the day, attended by Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS).

“After contract terms are fleshed out, the contract with the supplier will be published in the Central Contracts Register on Monday, December 28,” said Matejkova.

Back on Tuesday (December 22), the ministry announced that it cancelled the public tender on the test kits, seeing as none of the bidders met the required criteria.

Sulik’s ministry was tasked by Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) on November 19 to procure 16 million test kits in four stages. However, Sulik took objection to an incongruence between Matovic’s specs and those submitted by the Health Ministry and maintains that he received the task in proper form only as late as on December 7.