Education Ministry Preparing ‘Tele-school’ to Simulate Classroom Education

Bratislava, April 2 (TASR) – The Education Ministry is preparing a ‘tele-school’ that will simulate classroom education, TASR has learnt from Education Minister Branislav Grohling (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS).

“We assume that education will be postponed for a long time, and so we’re preparing such a project in order to help parents on one hand and teachers on the other,” said the education minister. The broadcasts will be aimed at selected grades of primary schools.

“I hope that we’ll fill at least four hours per day with these broadcasts,” said Grohling, adding that some 30 teachers should take turns to present them. He believes that ‘tele-school’ will be launched after Easter.

Schools and school facilities will remain closed until further notice in line with measures taken in order to halt the spread of the coronavirus infection.