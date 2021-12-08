Epidemiological Situation in Slovakia Improved Very Slightly

Bratislava, December 8 (TASR) – The epidemiological situation in Slovakia has improved very slightly, head of the Health Ministry’s Health Analyses Institute (IZA) Matej Misik reported on Wednesday.



There was a decrease in the number of positive PCR and antigen tests performed. The number of patients in need of lung ventilation increased slightly. The number of emergency medical service trips decreased significantly. The number of hospital admissions decreased as well.

According to him, the number of patients in hospitals is relatively stable. The number of emergency medical service trips was most pronounced in Presov region, where, according to Misik, they’ve experienced the greatest burden in this area for a long time. “Overall, ambulance trips are also a good indicator of the improving epidemiological situation. Hospital admissions also decreased. A total of 340 people are admitted to them on a daily basis. Approximately 82 percent of new patients are not vaccinated against COVID-19,” he said.

“However, it can be seen that the trend is not improving across the whole of Slovakia. In most regions, we can either still see a slight increase or stabilisation. It isn’t yet possible to say globally that the situation is significantly improving or changing everywhere,” added Misik.