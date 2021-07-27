‘Father of Gabcikovo’ Julius Binder Dies Aged 89

Bratislava, July 27 (TASR) – Former MP (HZDS) and water manager Julius Binder, who played a significant role in the construction and launch of the Gabcikovo Waterworks, has died at the age of 89, water management construction company Vodohospodarska Vystavba has announced on its website.

Binder, nicknamed ‘the father of Gabcikovo’, served as director of the state-run Vodohospodarska Vystavba Bratislava between January 1991 and January 1998. He participated in designing water-management works and hydratropic structures. He was engaged in designing, launching and implementing the Gabcikovo-Nagymaros Waterworks.

Binder also contributed significantly towards resolving the issue of protecting groundwater on Zitny ostrov from oil derivatives. He published several books and won several awards.