FFP2 Respirators Mandatory in Shops and on Public Transport as of Monday

Bratislava, March 8 (TASR) – It is mandatory to wear FFP2 respirators in shops and on public city transport in Slovakia as of Monday, according to a Public Health Authority regulation.

In addition to shops and public city transport, the obligation also applies to trains and long-distance buses.

The three exemptions apply in the case of FFP2 respirators, although ordinary face masks are still obligatory each time. The exemptions are for children up to the end of the first stage of primary school, those in custody or serving a prison sentence, and staff performing work classified as of third category in terms of the heat, such as working at blast furnaces.

People can still use ordinary face masks, scarves or shawls outside.

As of March 15, the obligation to wear FFP2 respirators will be expanded to include all interior premises except for people’s own households.