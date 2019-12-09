Finance Ministry Releases €1 million for Presov Following Gas Explosion

Bratislava, December 9 (TASR) – The Finance Ministry on Monday released €1 million from the General Treasury that has been okayed by the Government for the city of Presov following the gas explosion in a block of flats there, TASR has learnt from ministry spokesperson Alexandra Gogova.

“The money is intended to address the emergency situation related to dealing with the consequences of the gas explosion in an apartment building on Mukacevska Street in Presov,” said the Finance Ministry. Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said during the weekend that the Government is ready to increase the sum if necessary.

The gas explosion took place around noon on Friday (December 6) on the top floor of a twelve-storey building. The accident claimed at least seven lives and left dozens injured. Fire-fighters fought the fire all night, fully extinguishing it only on Saturday (December 7) morning. Residents of nearby residential buildings also had to leave their homes, although some were able to return home on Saturday afternoon.

The municipality of Presov has published a number of a bank account to which people can donate money to those affected by the tragic gas blast. President Zuzana Caputova has supported the fund-raising drive. Meanwhile, the police have warned against criminals who may seek to misuse the Presov tragedy and open fake fund-raising accounts.