Fire at COVID Department of Kosice Hospital, No Loss of Life

Kosice, February 8 (TASR)- One patient suffered injuries in a fire that erupted at Louis Pasteur University Hospital’s COVID department in Kosice on Sunday, TASR learnt from Kosice Firefighter and Emergency Corps spokesperson Jana Matis Libova on Monday.

“The incident was the result of arson committed by an identified perpetrator,” said Libova.

The fire spread to an area of 12 metres squared, engulfing a hospital bed and personal effects of a patient, prompting the evacuation of 14 individuals to a corridor.

A total of 17 firefighters were summoned to put out the flames.

The injured patient suffered burns to his forearm and is currently in the intensive care unit in stable condition.

Police refused to release details of the incident at this stage, as the case is subject to investigation.