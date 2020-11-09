Firefighters Launch Voluntary Coronavirus Testing in 25 Green Districts

Bratislava, November 9 (TASR) – Testing sites for voluntary testing for SARS-CoV-2 have been opened mostly at fire stations in 25 ‘green’ Slovak districts as of Monday, Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLANO) announced at a press conference on the same day.



According to the ministry’s spokesman Petar Lazarov, the testing was launched at 2 p.m. on Monday and will last until 8 p.m. The testing sites will continue to open each day between 12 a.m. and 8 p.m. until further notice.

Here’s the list of the testing sites:

Malacky – Tovarenska 1

Pezinok – Hasicska 4

Senec – Sl. Jazera-South, community room

Trnava – Paulinska 1, Hviezda cinema

Hlohovec – Safarikova 26

Piestany – Dopravna 1

Galanta – Parkova 1607

Nitra – Dolnocermanska 64

Sala – Murgasova 25

Zlate Moravce – 1. Maja 1/A

Komarno – Druzstevna 16

Nove Zamky – Komarnanska 15

Levice – Poziarnicka 7

Ziar nad Hronom – Priemyselna 12

Banska Stiavnica – Pletiarska 13

Zarnovica (Nova Bana) – Kollarova 17

Krupina – Cervená Hora 1779

Velky Krtis (Modry Kamen) – Nemocnicna 1, Hospital

Lucenec – L. Novomeskeho 3

Poltar – Zeleznicna 7

Rimavska Sobota – Okruzna 118

Revuca – Okruzna 3

Roznava – Safarikova 63

Kosice-okolie – Roznavska 25

Trebisov – T. G. Masaryka 13