Firefighters Launch Voluntary Coronavirus Testing in 25 Green Districts

Bratislava, November 9 (TASR) – Testing sites for voluntary testing for SARS-CoV-2 have been opened mostly at fire stations in 25 ‘green’ Slovak districts as of Monday, Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLANO) announced at a press conference on the same day.
According to the ministry’s spokesman Petar Lazarov, the testing was launched at 2 p.m. on Monday and will last until 8 p.m. The testing sites will continue to open each day between 12 a.m. and 8 p.m. until further notice.
Here’s the list of the testing sites:
Malacky – Tovarenska 1
Pezinok – Hasicska 4
Senec – Sl. Jazera-South, community room
Trnava – Paulinska 1, Hviezda cinema
Hlohovec – Safarikova 26
Piestany – Dopravna 1
Galanta – Parkova 1607
Nitra – Dolnocermanska 64
Sala – Murgasova 25
Zlate Moravce – 1. Maja 1/A
Komarno – Druzstevna 16
Nove Zamky – Komarnanska 15
Levice – Poziarnicka 7
Ziar nad Hronom – Priemyselna 12
Banska Stiavnica – Pletiarska 13
Zarnovica (Nova Bana) – Kollarova 17
Krupina – Cervená Hora 1779
Velky Krtis (Modry Kamen) – Nemocnicna 1, Hospital
Lucenec – L. Novomeskeho 3
Poltar – Zeleznicna 7
Rimavska Sobota – Okruzna 118
Revuca – Okruzna 3
Roznava – Safarikova 63
Kosice-okolie – Roznavska 25
Trebisov – T. G. Masaryka 13