First Large-capacity Facility for Taking Samples Opens in Bratislava

Bratislava, September 2 (TASR) – The Health Ministry has opened the first large-capacity facility for taking COVID-19-related samples in Bratislava at Pasienky football stadium.

According to the ministry, the facility can take 500-600 samples per day. It will be possible to undergo a test after arriving on foot or by driving through, but only after presenting a valid COVID pass, which can be obtained by filling in an electronic registration form.

Similar large-capacity facilities should gradually appear in other regional capitals.