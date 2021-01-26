First Person Dies in Slovakia Following Vaccination against COVID-19

Bratislava, January 26 (TASR) – The first person died in Slovakia following vaccination against the novel coronavirus, TASR was told by State Institute for Drug Supervision (SUKL) spokesperson Magdalena Jurkemikova on Tuesday.

It was a 79-year-old man who suffered from several chronic diseases, which were identified by autopsy as the main cause of his death. However, moderate side effects of the vaccination – fever and weakness – contributed to the overall deterioration of this patient’s health condition, said Jurkemikova, adding that similar cases have appeared in several European countries.