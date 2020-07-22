Flights from Bratislava to Manchester Resumed as of Wednesday

Bratislava, July 22 (TASR) – Flights from Bratislava Airport to Manchester will be resumed as of Wednesday with the line being served twice a week – on Wednesdays and Fridays, TASR learnt from the airport’s spokesperson Veronika Sevcikova on the same day.

Regular flights from Bratislava to Edinburgh and Birmingham will be relaunched as of Thursday (July 23). Passengers will be able to fly to Edinburgh with Ryanair twice a week – on Thursdays and Sundays. Ryanair is also offering two flights a week to Birmingham, always on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Flights to destinations in Britain have been enabled following a four-month ban due to the coronavirus pandemic as of Monday (July 20). During this summer flights schedule, passengers can fly to four destinations in Britain with Ryanair, namely London-Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh, while another airline, Wizz Air operates flights to London-Luton. Sevcikova noted that passengers using regular flights from Bratislava to

Dublin will no longer have to undergo a mandatory home quarantine after arriving in Ireland. Ryanair increases flight frequency between Bratislava and Dublin from the current three to five flights a week. It will fly from Bratislava to Dublin and back every day except Monday and Saturday.