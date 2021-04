Bratislava, April 29 (TASR) – It will be again possible to use funiculars in Slovakia as of May 3 after a several months-long ban due to COVID-19, TASR learnt on Thursday.

Nevertheless, according to the Public Health Authority spokesperson Dasa Rackova, only a single person or several persons from a single household will be allowed to enter one cabin. In addition, a negative test for coronavirus no older than 72 hours will be required for funiculars and ski tows.