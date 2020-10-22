Going Out to Be Limited Only to Essential Cases from Saturday

Bratislava, October 22 (TASR) – There will be a lockdown throughout Slovakia from Saturday, October 24, to Sunday, November 1, except for trips to be tested, to work and to provide necessary needs or to walk in natural surroundings in the district of residence, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) said following the meeting of the Central Crisis Management Team and the Government on Thursday.



Stricter rules will apply in the most affected districts of Namestovo, Tvrdosin, Dolny Kubin (all Zilina region) and Bardejov (Presov region). He explained that in the most affected districts, people will be able to use exemptions from the ban only if they have a negative PCR test or antigen test. It must not be older than October 23. According to the premier, this was the most difficult decision-making in the history of independent Slovakia.

According to exceptions, the ban on going out of the place of residence won’t apply from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Also in the case of a trip to be tested, to work, to accompany children to school, to visit the nearest grocery store, pharmacy, doctor or take care of a loved one. An exception is also given to take care of own farm animals, walk pets within 100 meters from the place of residence. People can also go to a funeral, post office, bank, insurance company, dry cleaner’s, car service as well as to a petrol station. Exceptions are also walks in the countryside in the district of residence.

The prime minister confirmed that in the districts of Dolny Kubin, Tvrdosin and Namestovo in Orava area and in Bardejov district, pilot testing for novel coronavirus begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, October 23. The nationwide testing will be carried out in the rest of Slovakia during the next two weekends.

The second-level students of elementary schools will switch to online classes as of Monday, October 26, with schools due to remain closed until November 27, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) announced after a session of the Central Crisis Team on Thursday.

First-level students of elementary schools and preschoolers will continue going to schools normally for the time being.