Government: 24 Black Districts as of Next Monday

Bratislava, October 27 (TASR) – Based on the COVID automaton, much of Slovakia will be coloured black as of next Monday, November 1, the Government decided at its session on Wednesday.



Twenty-four districts will be considered black (a third-degree warning), while 39 districts will be treated as dark red (a second-degree warning), eight as red (a first-degree warning), eight as orange (alert) and none as green (monitoring),

The list of orange districts will be as follows: Bratislava I-V, Galanta, Komarno and Sala.

The list of red districts will include the following: Dunajska Streda, Ilava, Levice, Nove Zamky, Prievidza, Senica, Trnava a Zarnovica.

The dark red districts will be as follows: Banovce nad Bebravou, Banska Bystrica, Banska Stiavnica, Brezno, Bytca, Detva, Dolny Kubin, Gelnica, Hlohovec, Kezmarok, Kosice I-IV, Kosice-okolie, Krupina, Liptovsky Mikulas, Malacky, Myjava, Nitra, Nove Mesto nad Vahom, Partizanske, Pezinok, Piestany, Povazska Bystrica, Presov, Puchov, Revuca, Roznava, Senec, Skalica, Trebisov, Trencin, Turcianske Teplice, Velky Krtis, Ziar nad Hronom, Zilina, Zlate Moravce and Zvolen.

The list of black districts will include the following: Bardejov, Cadca, Humenne, Kysucke Nove Mesto, Levoca, Lucenec, Martin, Medzilaborce, Michalovce, Namestovo, Poltar, Poprad, Rimavska Sobota, Ruzomberok, Sabinov, Snina, Sobrance, Spisska Nova Ves, Stara Lubovna, Stropkov, Svidnik, Topolcany, Tvrdosin and Vranov nad Toplou.